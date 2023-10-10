Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 34,762 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.91% of Golar LNG worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 111,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

