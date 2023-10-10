SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.16% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $41,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $187,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,211. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 116,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,807. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.