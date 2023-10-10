iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $49,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. 1,109,791 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

