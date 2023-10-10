ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 116,556 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of ImmunoGen worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock worth $25,378,783. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 1,546,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,576. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Get Our Latest Report on ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.