OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 2.56% of OneSpaWorld worth $28,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 393,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSW. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,563. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 138,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.37 million. On average, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.