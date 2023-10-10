Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.12% of Markel Group worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 220.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $1,467.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.76. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,102.22 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,487.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,397.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total transaction of $514,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,001,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

