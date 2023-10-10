Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $24.85 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Lumentum worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Lumentum Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 472,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

