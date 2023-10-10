Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.39% of FactSet Research Systems worth $58,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $454.44. 8,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

