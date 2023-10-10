Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.41. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

