Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 734,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 409,546 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 203,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 139,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.