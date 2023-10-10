Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

