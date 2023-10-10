Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $312.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

