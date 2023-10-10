Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 307,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 895,653 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 357,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

