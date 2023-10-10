SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 4%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.40. 1,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

SOS Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SOS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

