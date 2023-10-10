Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 30,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 416,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Exscientia Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exscientia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

