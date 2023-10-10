Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 85,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,558,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $1,775,757.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,263.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 168,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.