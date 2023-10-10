Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Down 3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 9,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 26.29, a current ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,101,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,101,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,870,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,533,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 5,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.