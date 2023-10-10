Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 2,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 154,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.