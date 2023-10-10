AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.81. 646,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,823,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Stories

