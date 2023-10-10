HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 88,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,579,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

HUYA Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. HUYA’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

About HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

