Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 586,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,748,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Applied Digital Trading Up 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

