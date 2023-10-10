iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 853,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,721,857 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $45.43.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

