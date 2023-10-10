Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 4.9% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.55. 379,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,519,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Azul Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the first quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azul by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Articles

