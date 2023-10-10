SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,792,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,000,639 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

