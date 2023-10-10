NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 230,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 634,645 shares.The stock last traded at $23.81 and had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

