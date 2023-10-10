Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 377,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 636,085 shares.The stock last traded at $114.60 and had previously closed at $117.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $129.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

