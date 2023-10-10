Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 433,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 839,547 shares.The stock last traded at $12.48 and had previously closed at $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $723.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

