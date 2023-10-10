Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,848,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 23,635,746 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.