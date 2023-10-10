POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 956,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 904,998 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNT. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.22.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

