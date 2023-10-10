Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,989. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

