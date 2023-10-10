Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,377. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

