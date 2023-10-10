North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
DFSU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,365. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
