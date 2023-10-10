North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFSU traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,365. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.