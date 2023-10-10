North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,579. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.