Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 341,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

