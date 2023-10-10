Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires 3,086 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,047,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,023,000 after purchasing an additional 282,941 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,126 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFIS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 202,778 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $654.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.