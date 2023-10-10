Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases New Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

DFSD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 68,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,932. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

