Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 7,991 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

