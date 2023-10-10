Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.75 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,010,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,862 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

