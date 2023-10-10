Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 1.34% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 433,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,387. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

