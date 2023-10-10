Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stake Lowered by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,987. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $765.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

