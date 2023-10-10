Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 302,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

