Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,586. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.