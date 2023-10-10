Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Equinix by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $11.12 on Tuesday, reaching $742.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,713. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $757.84 and a 200-day moving average of $749.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.