Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 218.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 561,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,933. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.