T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

