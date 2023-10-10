Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $917.97. 33,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,107. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $714.79 and a one year high of $975.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $931.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

