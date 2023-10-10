Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 955 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

