2,030 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $914.67 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $708.18 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

