Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $914.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $708.18 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $922.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

