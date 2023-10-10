LGT Group Foundation Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

